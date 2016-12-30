Dead Dolphin Found in Sandy Hook Bay

BRIGANTINE, NJ - A lone dolphin which spent time this year in the Shrewsbury River was discovered dead in Sandy Hook Bay, according to Mike Kapp, a Field Stranding Technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

"As of now we cannot confirm species of this dolphin but we do believe it to be the lone dolphin that has spent most of the summer and all of fall in the Shrewsbury River," Mr. Kapp said.

A year ago, a lone bottlenose dolphin, plying the waters for 7 months in the Shrewsbury River raised concerns from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center when temperatures dropped in January 2016. A director at the Center then expressed frustration that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hadn’t done anything to guide the dolphin northward through the strait that leads into Sandy Hook Bay. There is no information to indicate this is the same dolphin that was recently found dead in Sandy Hook Bay.

It is not uncommon to see dolphins in rivers, estuaries and bays in this region. The dolphins typically will stay for a while to feed, then continue a southern migration.