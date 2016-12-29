“Peek Under The Petticoat” Event at MCHA Museum

FREEHOLD, NJ – On Wednesday, January 11, Bernadette Rogoff, Consulting Curator, will be dressing a mannequin included our exhibition Hartshorne: Eight Generations and Their Highlands Estate Called Portland located at the Museum on 70 Court St.

The garments to be exhibited are from the wardrobe of Julia Norton Hartshorne (1838-1869), who died tragically in 1869 at the age of thirty.

They are of the highest fashion of the late 1860s, were made in part in Paris, and were lightly if ever worn. The family has carefully preserved her entire wardrobe to this day, including summer and winter dresses, petticoats, jackets, bonnets, and accessories of every sort.

Participants will be able to watch the installation of a ca. 1868 peacock blue and black diagonal striped silk taffeta reception gown, with all accessories, bonnet and jacket. Rogoff will also demonstrate how a mannequin is assembled and padded out to fit the historic clothing properly, as well as how to prepare and pack garments for proper museum storage.

The session will begin at 10:30 am, and last approximately 90 minutes. Limit of 15 participants. Advanced registration required. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. To make your reservation visit monmouthhistory.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Monmouth County Historical Association, a private non-profit organization that has been working to preserve history and provide educational opportunities since its founding in 1898 comprises a Museum, Archives, Research Library in Freehold and Five Historic House Museums located around the county. The Museum and Research Library is located at 70 Court Street in Freehold. Museum hours are: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Research Library hours are: Wednesdays –Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five Historic House Museums around the County are open seasonally. For further information about the Association, please call (732) 462-1466 or visit the web site at www.monmouthhistory.org.

Monmouth County Historical Association received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.

Photo caption: Photo of the first “Peek Under The Petticoat” event held in October with Bernadette installing mannequin with dress. (photo credit: Lisa Maher)