Family Day at Monmouth County Historical Association Dec. 26

PHOTO: Learn about Molly Pichter and more at Family Day at our museum (photo credit: McKay Imaging LLC)

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Historical Association’s museum at 70 Court Street will hold a special Family Day on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 10am to 4pm. Spend time with your family with museum activities and learn about our shared history.

In the morning, visit our Battle of Monmouth exhibition, That Memorable Sabbath-day: The Battle of Monmouth in Drawings, Paintings & Prints, and join in activities such as a scavenger hunt, drawing your pictures of the infamous battle, finding Molly Pitcher throughout the exhibition, and touching artifacts from the battlefield.

In the afternoon, there will be a showing of “The Tigger Movie” at 1pm. In this 75 minute movie, Tigger tries to find out about his family history and searches for other Tiggers. After the movie, create your own family tree and visit our latest exhibition about a Monmouth County family who has lived here for almost 300 years – Hartshorne: Eight Generations and Their Highlands Estate Called Portland. This exhibition tells the story of the Hartshorne family through many never before displayed documents, artifacts, paintings, textiles, silver, and furniture.

Activities and movie are included with admission. Free for members, $5 for adults, $2.50 for students and seniors, and children under 6 are free.