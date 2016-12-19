The League of Women Voters Presents –Communicating Across the Racial Divide

RED BANK, NJ - On Thursday, December 29, The League of Women Voters of the Greater Red Bank Area presents an interactive discussion on “Communicating Across the Racial Divide.” The documentary, Selma: the Bridge to the Ballot will be shown. Pilgrim Baptist Pastor Terrence K. Porter will moderate the ensuing discussion which takes place at the Monmouth County Library on Highway 35 in Shrewsbury at 7 pm. Light refreshments will be served.