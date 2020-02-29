Patient at Bayshore Hospital Tests Negative for Novel Coronavirus

TRENTON, NJ - Test results have come back negative for the person in New Jersey who was under investigation for novel coronavirus.

There are no other persons in New Jersey who are currently approved and awaiting testing for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold.”

The New Jersey Department of Health works with hospitals and local health departments throughout respiratory virus and flu season on hundreds of disease outbreaks each year and this supports the state’s preparedness for potential novel coronavirus cases. New Jersey hospitals are prepared to handle coronavirus cases.

The New Jersey Department of Health (DOH) has been working to prepare for and respond to the evolving novel coronavirus since early January. The Department shared state and CDC guidance with hospitals, local health officials, K-12 schools, universities and businesses; established a novel coronavirus webpage; partnered with the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) to open a call center (1-800-222-1222) for the public; hosted stakeholder teleconferences; and continues coordinating state efforts weekly with the New Jersey Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Commissioner Persichilli.

To date, the 24/7 NJPIES hotline (1-800-222-1222) has received more than 750 calls from the public and can accommodate callers in multiple languages.

At this time, testing for the virus that causes novel coronavirus will not be performed on individuals with mild illness who are not at high risk for the disease. For those individuals with mild illness, the New Jersey Department of Health does not recommend that they seek medical attention. For those who have traveled to China or been exposed to people known to have novel coronavirus within the past 14 days and who have fever and symptoms such as cough, the Department recommend seeking medical attention. Individuals who fall into this category should call ahead before visiting the doctor's office or emergency room to inform them about possible exposure and symptoms.

“The Department continues to remind residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from all respiratory viruses, such as washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick,” said Persichilli.

“The care team at the hospital followed the protocols established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, ensuring the patient was isolated and treated appropriately. We are very appreciative of all the efforts of the hospital team members and medical staff,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We extend our best wishes to this patient for a speedy recovery.”

Click here for more information on novel coronavirus.

