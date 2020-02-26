Zilinski Memorial Fund Sponsors Two Service Dogs in Latest K9s For Warriors Graduation Class in Florida

One of the Service Dogs Paired with a Disabled American Veteran from New Jersey

PHOTO: Duke (black service dog - with his disabled American veteran who's name is not being released)

Ponte Vedra, FL – Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is proud to announce the graduation of two more of its sponsored service dogs. Duke, a black lab mix, and Aries, a German Shepard mix, both rescue dogs, graduated from a three-week training program along with their respective disabled American veterans Thursday at K9s For Warriors’ training facility in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

The cost of the service dogs’ training was funded by the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund in honor of Army Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, a Middletown, New Jersey, resident and graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey, who was killed in action by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. His parents, Marion and Dennis Zilinski, Co-Founders and Board Members of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, were on hand for the graduation ceremony.

PHOTO: Aries (tan service dog -with his disabled American veteran from New Jersey who's name is not being released)

Aries was paired with a disabled American veteran from New Jersey. The veteran’s name and hometown are not being released at this time.

“Supporting this great cause financially is very important to us at the Zilinski Memorial Fund. Our service members suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) need these highly trained service dogs to overcome their struggles. We want our disabled American veterans to know there is help, and we are here to help them get it,” said Marion Zilinski.

“Making the adjustment back to civilian life is difficult for many of our service members. The Zilinski Memorial Fund is proud to help them make that transition with the support they need. This program saves the lives of shelter dogs and the lives of our disabled American veterans,” said Dennis Zilinski.

“K9s For Warriors could not exist without the incredible generosity of our supporters, like the Zilinski Memorial Fund. They are literally helping us save the lives of our disabled American heroes, and for that, we are eternally grateful,” said Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s For Warriors.

About K9s For Warriors

K9s For Warriors’ mission is to end veteran suicide. Based in Florida, we are the nation’s largest provider of Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury and/or Military Sexual Trauma. Our program is unique, comprehensive, and proven, thanks to groundbreaking research conducted in partnership with Purdue University’s OHAIRE Lab. The majority of our Service Dogs come from high-kill shelters, which means that with each warrior-K9 pairing, two lives are saved. Join our 2020 campaign to end veteran suicide: 20 Is A Name, Not A Number. Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org, Facebook, and Twitter.

More About the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund was created and founded in 2006 to honor local hero Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. The twenty-three-year-old was a Middletown, New Jersey resident, a Christian Brothers Academy alumnus, and a distinguished West Point graduate. Dennis was a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. Since his untimely death, family and friends have united with the Memorial Fund to provide support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

One of the main accomplishments of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is sponsoring service dogs for disabled American veterans suffering from PTSD and TBI. To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 100 service dogs at a sponsorship of $15,000 per service dog.

Additionally, the Memorial Fund provides scholarships to students at Lt. Zilinski’s alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy and Trinity Hall High School, both in New Jersey. By providing these scholarships, the Memorial Fund invests in the future of high school students who embody the leadership qualities and community spirit of Lt. Zilinski.

To help us raise awareness about all the good we do, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Donations may be sent to: Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 124, Adelphia, NJ 07710 or made online at www.runwithdennis.org.

PHOTO: Aries (tan service dog -standing in front of his disabled American veteran from New Jersey who's name is not being released), Josh Shelton, K9s For Warriors Trainer, Marion and Dennis Zilinski, Co-Founders of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, Duke (black service dog standing in front of his disabled American veteran who's name is not being released)