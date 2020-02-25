Monmouth County Nonprofits Benefit from Hearts of Hope Breakfast

LONG BRANCH, NJ - Over 175 guests turned out to support four Monmouth County nonprofit organizations at the Feb. 12 Hearts of Hope Breakfast at the Ocean Place Resort and Spa, Long Branch. Collier Youth Services, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, Help for Children (formerly Hope for Children) and Family & Children's Service (FCS) raised $10,000 in funds that will directly support the mission-driven work done by all four nonprofit organizations to improve the lives of at-risk individuals throughout Monmouth County and beyond.

Guests were inspired by keynote speaker Christine Carter-Love, Executive Director of Family Promise of Monmouth County, who shared her story of triumph over great adversity and how a challenging personal journey led to her life's work in the nonprofit world.

The annual event was originally developed in 2017 by Collier Youth Services, Wickatunk, NJ. This marks the first year the event was co-hosted by three other nonprofit organizations to magnify the efforts and impact of each organization through collaboration.

About the Heart of Hope Partners

The mission of Collier Youth Services is to provide at-risk youth a chance to grow toward their potential in an environment that promotes belonging, dignity and hope.

The Community YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, believing that lasting personal and social change can only come about when we all work together to invest in our children, our health and our neighbors.

The Help for Children Foundation works to raise funds and then identifies charitable organizations and individuals that will benefit from monies that come from its fundraising efforts, with a goal to making a significant positive difference in the lives of children.

Founded in 1909, the FCS mission is to provide compassionate care, intervention and education to support people at challenging times in their lives. Through its 13 programs and services the agency works to strengthen, protect and preserves the dignity and independence of people in need.