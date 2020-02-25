Man Indicted in Missing Woman’s Death

Roommate Indicted with the Murder of Jacqueline Terrulli

FREEHOLD– A Monmouth County grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against Ronald Teschner stemming from the murder of Jacqueline Terrulli, 65, who went missing on September 12, 2019, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The indictment charges Ronald Teschner, 49, of Ocean Township, with first degree Murder, first degree Felony Murder, first degree Robbery, second degree Burglary, second degree Arson, third degree Aggravated Assault, second degree Disturbing Human Remains, three counts of third degree Theft, third degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, fourth degree Resisting Arrest, third degree Resisting Arrest, two counts of first degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second degree Certain Person’s Not to Possess a Weapon.

Ocean Township police and fire departments responded to a report around 7:32 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2019, of a fire at 86 Wickapecko Drive in the township. Upon arrival, authorities found the approximately 6,000 square foot residence completely engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, a joint investigation was launched by the Ocean Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office. Police quickly determined that two residents, Teschner and Terrulli, along with Terrulli’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee, were missing. The investigation revealed the vehicle was last seen leaving the Monmouth County area at approximately 8 a.m. that morning.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Teschner was located in Paterson alone in Terruli’s vehicle. The vehicle contained various items including clothing, shotguns, jewelry and lawn equipment all belonging to Terrulli.

To-date, Jacqueline Terrulli’s remains have not been located. However, the investigation uncovered that Teschner was responsible for her disappearance and her death, as well as the fire that destroyed 86 Wickapecko Drive in Ocean Township.

The investigative team and numerous supporting agencies continue to do everything in their power to locate Jacqueline Terrulli’s remains.

If convicted of Murder, Teschner faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Teschner is currently lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone who has information to share is urged to contact Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (800) 533-7443 and/or Detective Chris Brady of the Ocean Township Police Department at 732-531-1800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, but who has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Joseph Cummings and Katherine Butler.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.