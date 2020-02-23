Burger King Fire Quickly Extinguished

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A quick response from firefighters prevented a fire at Burger King from getting much worse.

The call came in at 11:41 AM and units from Atlantic Highlands were dispatched immediately. Mutual aid was called from Middletown.

"It was a fire that went up into the fryers. We did get it knocked down. We are just working on ventilating the property right now," said AH Fire Chief Marty Hawley Jr.

A ladder truck from Brevent Park in Leonardo extended its ladder to the roof so firefighters could inspect for damages.

Fans were set up to ventilate the air spaces inside the restaurant.

All Middletown units were cleared from the scene at 12:30 PM.