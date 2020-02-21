Keansburg Student Leads Project to Help for Australia's Baby Animals

And The Child Shall Lead Them

PHOTO: Lupin Foulks with friends at the Bayshore Senior Center.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Eight-year-old Lupin Foulks watched the fires in Australia destroy the homes of many animals. Unlike many adults, this third-grade student of Caruso School in Keansburg, NJ, decided to act. With the guidance of her mother and grandmother, Lupin presented a project to the members of Bayshore Senior Center. She asked them to crochet “pouches” and “nests” for rescued baby animals.

Members readily agreed. As a result, Connie Russo, Frances Stead and JoAnn Flocco immediately began crocheting. Connie stated, “We love to help others and this is not the only time. We have crocheted baby hats and booties for the American Heart Association and an ongoing project, we make baby blankets for children in the hospital. We love it,”

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Lupin came to the center to collect the first batch. She was delighted and surprised at the amount of “pouches and nests” the women had created.

“I love animals and I wanted to help,” the young activist stated. “I knew older women like to crochet and we are a big community here, so I just asked.”

Lupin is a member of the Monmouth County 4H Trails and Traits Club as well as the Kindness Club. “I like to help” as do we all, but this young woman acts to make things better.