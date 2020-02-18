Highlands Seventh Annual Chili Cook Off Fundraiser for St. Patrick's Day Parade

HIGHLANDS, NJ – The HEAT IS ON as contestants prepare for the Highlands Business Partnership’s 8th Annual Chili Cook Off on Sunday, February 23, from 3 to 7pm at Proving Ground, 56 Shrewsbury Ave, Highlands.

Ten of Highland’s best-known chili chefs will put their recipes to the test at this hot competition. Come eat the heat and sample delicious chili while washing it down with plenty of beer. Tickets are $30, and include 30 samplings of chili, two beers and voting ballots. There will be two contests, the “Professional” Cook Off will begin at 4pm sharp and promises tasty heated bragging rights for our local restaurants. The “Amateur” Cook Off will begin promptly at 5pm, with 20 contestants competing.

Once the chili lovers have tasted all the chili, they will vote for their favorite and drop their ballot in the ballot box. The results will be tallied, and the winners will be announced at 6pm. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. In addition to the People’s Choice award, Grand Marshals, Nancy Burton and Eileen Ricco, proprietors of In The Garden, Highlands, will be among the panel of 7 independent judges for another contest. There will be a Pipe & Drum band and Irish step dancers to entertain the crowd.

For additional information on the Partnership’s programs and other special events taking place in Highlands, visit www.highlandsnj.com or call (732) 291-4713.