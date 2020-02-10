Clean Ocean Action Welcomes New Development Director

PHOTO: Laurie Bratone has joined the staff as Development Director

LONG BRANCH, NJ - Clean Ocean Action (COA) is excited to announce that Laurie Bratone has joined the staff as Development Director. Laurie will be responsible for growing resources to expand and enhance COA’s mission. Laurie, a resident of Monmouth County brings over 20 years of non-profit development experience, primarily at the Jersey Shore to the COA crew. Prior to COA, Laurie worked as Director of Development at Billion Oyster Project (NYC), American Littoral Society, and Monmouth County Historical Association.

“I am delighted to be back working on the New Jersey shore where I grew up enjoying the ocean and beaches, and where my family and friends and I continue to do so year-round. While the world has been watching and participating in recent global discussions and activism concerning threats to our oceans, COA has been ahead of the game for over three decades. I feel fortunate to be able to play a direct role in building resources for this critical effort,” said Laurie Bratone, Development Director, Clean Ocean Action.

“Laurie has a profound passion for protecting the marine environment, and brings remarkable talent and experience developing resources, communications, and non-profit management. We are thrilled she’s joined the COA crew as we go boldly into 2020 and beyond,” exclaimed Cindy Zipf, Executive Director, Clean Ocean Action.