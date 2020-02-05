Free Singing Lessons for Men Begins February 25 in Red Bank

RED BANK, NJ - Free singing lessons for men who like to sing will be offered beginning February 25 in Red Bank. Maybe you sing in the shower or the car, or you’ve sung in a school chorus, a community theater musical or a church choir; the Chorus of the Atlantic is ready to teach you how to enhance that love for singing.

"Give us five Tuesday evenings," said the group's musical director, Craig J. Page, "and we'll give you the skills you need to experience all the fun of solo or group singing."

READY SET SING

The course, called "Ready, Set, Sing!" is conducted by Page, a music educator, and associate musical director Kirk Thomson. Both beginning and experienced male singers are welcome. The class size is limited to 12 men. All materials will be provided at no cost.

As part of its mission to promote singing as a fun activity for the general public, the Chorus of the Atlantic offers the 5-week course of SINGING LESSONS twice a year in the Spring and Fall. Classes are held Tuesday evenings from 7:30 - 9:00 at Red Bank Middle School, 101 Harding Road, Red Bank beginning February 25, 2020. Registration for the class is required. Please visit https://www.redbankchorus.org