County Announces 2020 Paper Shredding Dates

Opportunities to dispose of old documents safely

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County has scheduled 13 upcoming 2020 Paper Shredding events in local communities so that County residents have opportunities to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely.

“Identity theft is a serious concern and can happen to anyone,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Recycling Division. “Disposing personal documents properly not only protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Saturday, April 4 – Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive

Saturday, April 18 – Manasquan, 4th Ave. parking lot on the corner of Main St. & 4th

Saturday, April 25 – Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, 29 Ocean Ave.

Saturday, May 16 – Keyport Fireman’s Park, West Front St.

Saturday, June 13 – Middletown High School North, 63 Tindall Road

Saturday, July 11 – Matawan/Aberdeen Train Station, parking lot #1, Main St. & Atlantic Ave.

Saturday, July 25 – Howell Memorial/Adelphia Schools, 485 Adelphia Road

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Eatontown, Lower parking lot off Throckmorton Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor parking lot

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Belmar Recycling Center, 13th and Railroad Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Holmdel Dept. of Public Works Yard, 14 Crawfords Corner Road

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Aberdeen, 1 Aberdeen Sq. /141 Church St.

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. The shredding event will stop once the shredding truck is full. All papers will be shredded on location in the mobile truck. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is a free service to Monmouth County residents.

This is a program of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the participating municipalities: Aberdeen, Atlantic Highlands, Belmar, Eatontown, Holmdel, Howell, Keyport, Manasquan, Marlboro, Matawan, Middletown, Monmouth Beach and Union Beach.

Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found on the recycling section of the County’s website www.visitmonmouth.com or by calling 732-683-8686 ext. 8967.