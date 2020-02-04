Lisa Bagwell Fills Window Exhibition Space at the Atlantic Highlands Art Council

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ- Lisa Bagwell is a self-taught artist and has been working with recycled materials for over 15 years hoping to spark curiosity and raise awareness of the waste we create in our lives and the shortsightedness of consumption.

Currently about twenty people collect items for Lisa from their homes or the street. She sorts and stores these pieces and imagines how to incorporate them into sculptures ranging from tiny bottle cap pins to larger pieces for outdoor installation.

Plastic Bagface

“Although my work may bring smiles, my outlook is bleak when I consider the future of the planet, its people and the failures of capitalism. I make the best of it working with my hands, composting and sharing my art,” says Lisa.

Lisa also manages the Kula Farm in Asbury Park, where they grow food hydroponically for restaurants and convert unused lots to vegetable gardens to share with local residents.

Stephanie Ladiana, the President of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) Board recently welcomed several new members to the board, one of whom is concentrating on the window exhibitions. “I’m thrilled to have Lisa’s exciting exhibit in the windows and hope it will inspire the members of the community to see how they can recycle more effectively in their own lives. Lisa is endlessly creative and committed to the environment and we’re lucky to have her in the gallery windows. We would love to see more inventive exhibitions in our windows.”

Wallflower

Window Exhibitions at the AHAC will run for approximately six weeks. Lisa’s exhibition will be up until March 16th, 2020. Please don’t miss it.

The Atlantic Highlands Art Council is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit located at 54 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey 07716, USA. The mission of The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts.