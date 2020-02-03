E. Murray Todd Half Marathon Planned for March 8

LINCROFT-- The Monmouth County Park System will hold its annual E. Murray Todd Half Marathon on Sunday, March 8. This 13.1-mile race takes runners through Lincroft, Holmdel and Colts Neck. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Brookdale Community College, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Race medals will be awarded to all registered finishers. Pre-registration is online, by phone, or through the mail until March 4 and costs $40 per person. Those who pre-register are invited to a Pre Packet Pick Up at Road Runners Sports, 490 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Race day registration is also available beginning at 7 a.m. and costs $60 per person.

Those who wish to be involved but not run are invited to volunteer and assist with registration and at refreshment stations. Prospective volunteers should contact the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about the E. Murray Todd Half Marathon, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-542-1642, ext. 27. For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TDD/TTY number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.