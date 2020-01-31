Ranney School Wins Top Title in Students Change Hunger Competition to Benefit Fulfill

Jersey Shore Schools Provide Nearly 200,000 Meals to People in Need During Holiday Season

PHOTO; Students Change Hunger Competition winners are from Ranney School in Tinton Falls.

Freehold, NJ, January 30, 2020 – Ranney School in Tinton Falls was announced the 2019 Heavyweight Champion of the Students Change Hunger Competition in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, to benefit Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The award was for collecting the most food and funds in its division. The announcement was made at the 13th Annual Students Change Hunger Awards Ceremony this afternoon at iPlay America in Freehold.

Ranney School collected 6,456 pounds of food and funds, taking home the top title in their division and joining the 5,000 Pound Club in the Students Change Hunger Competition. In all, 67 schools in Monmouth and Ocean Counties participated in the challenge. Together with more than a dozen sponsors, the schools collectively provided nearly 200,000 meals to feed people in need during the holiday season by their contributions to Fulfill.

"It is heartwarming that so many children got involved in this year's Student Change Hunger competition. A huge thank you to all the students, teachers, and parents who participated. Fulfill feeds 136,000 people in Monmouth and Ocean Counties - 50,000 of them are children. So, this is truly kids helping kids... and it's a beautiful thing to see," said Fulfill CEO and President Kim Guadagno, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey.

The statewide competition was organized by the Federation of New Jersey Food Banks. The Federation challenged all students, staff, teachers and parents to think of those less fortunate throughout the school year by organizing a food and drive at their school, which ran from September 16, 2019 through December 9, 2019. In Monmouth and Ocean Counties, 19 schools received awards for their exceptional efforts to feed our food insecure neighbors:

Ranney School, Tinton Falls - 2019 Heavyweight Champion, 5,000 Pound Club

Howell High School, Howell - Division 6 Award, 5,000 Pound Club, All Star Teacher Award to Teacher Camille Mussari (sponsored by the New Jersey Education Association, NJEA)

Memorial Middle School, Point Pleasant - Division 4 Award, 5,000 Pound Club

Point Pleasant Borough High School, Point Pleasant - Division 5 Award, 1,500 Pound Club

Ocean Road Elementary School, Point Pleasant - 1,500 Pound Club

Brick Memorial High School, Brick - Division 2 Award, 2,500 Pound Club

Midstreams Elementary School, Brick - Division 4 Award, 2,500 Pound Club

Lanes Mill Elementary School, Brick - 1,500 Pound Club

Monmouth Beach Elementary School, Monmouth Beach - Division 3 Award, 1,500 Pound Club

Lafayette Mills School, Manalapan - 1,500 Pound Club

Alpha High School, Jackson - Pounds Per Student Award, Division 1 Award, 1,500 Pound Club

Millstone Township Middle School, Millstone - Division 3 Award, 1,500 Pound Club

Freehold Regional Culinary Academy, Englishtown - Student Leadership Award

Howell Middle School South, Howell - Student Leadership Award, 1,500 Pound Club, Educator with an Edge: Fight Against Hunger Award to Teacher Dan Finn (sponsored by Plymouth Rock’s Teachers’ Insurance Plan of New Jersey)

H.W. Mountz Elementary School, Spring Lake - The Philip N. Connelly Award

Brielle Elementary School, Brielle - 1,500 Pound Club

Home Away from Home Academy, Holmdel - Division 2 Preschool Award

Marlboro Montessori Academy, Marlboro - Division 2 Award

Marlboro Memorial Middle School, Marlboro - Division 5 Award, 1,500 Pound Club, State Champ Award (description below), Mary Conlon Spirit Award to Student Andrea Waxman for best essay on volunteerism, Artwork Award to Student Kriti Srivastava for designing the 2019 plaques.

Additionally, the 2019 Students Change Hunger State Championship Award winner is Marlboro Memorial Middle School. This category required a separate application and was voted on by members from all of the food banks in New Jersey. Fulfill is planning a separate award ceremony at Marlboro Memorial Middle School to celebrate their accomplishment.

The sponsors for this event include: Press Communication, Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation, New Jersey Education Association, Plymouth Rock Assurance, Sea View The Jeep Store, Ryser’s Landscaping Supply, A.J. Perri, La Playa - Chilangos, Irwin Lincoln & Irwin Mazda, New Jersey Outboards, Brookdale Community College, Hutchins HVAC, New Jersey Natural Gas, Sea Breeze Ford, iPlay America, and Ashley HomeStore.

A special thank you to Press Communications for its partnership with Fulfill on the Student Change Hunger Competition for the last 13 years. In appreciation, Fulfill presented Press Communications with an Impact Award.

iPlay America was also presented with an Impact Award for its dedication to Students Change Hunger and Fulfill. iPlay America has graciously opened its doors for the past five years to host the recognition event for all the participating schools.

About Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Fulfill moves 1 million pounds of food each month for families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill serves pantries and shelters, provides hot meals for children after school, and sends food home for those same children over the weekend during the school year. Fulfill also provides additional services to help our neighbors improve their overall situation. Fulfill assists with tax preparation, connecting people to SNAP (food stamps) benefits, and with job training in our culinary program.

Fulfill has just earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 96 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community.

Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.