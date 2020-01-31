Discover the Many Volunteer Opportunities in the County Parks

LINCROFT, NJ - Looking for a way to feel good, meet people with common interests, and spend more time in your county parks? Become a Park System volunteer! Head over to the Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft, for Find Your Path in Volunteering from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 and discover all the amazing volunteering opportunities in the parks. Park System volunteers serve as docents, assist with programs and events, and help with gardening and trail projects. This session is open to ages 14 and up.

In addition to this introductory session, the Park System is planning several Open Houses for potential volunteers to learn about specific opportunities. The schedule is as follows:

Docent, Ambassador, and Gardening Assistants Open House

Monday, February 17 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Those interested in volunteering at the site are invited to tour the grounds and learn how to get started.

Docent and Gardening Assistants Open House

Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown

Tour Huber Woods and learn about its volunteer offerings. The site offers indoor and outdoor opportunities and the chance to work with people, plants or both.

New Docent Open House

Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Join us for a tour of the Seabrook Wilson House and learn about becoming a docent at this historic site.

These Open Houses are open to ages 18 and up. Training is provided to those interested in volunteering. For more information about these sessions or the Volunteer in Parks program, please contact the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.