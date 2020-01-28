Freeholders Present Communications High School Intern with Certificate of Recognition

PHOTO: Left to right: Freeholder Nick DiRocco, Director of Pupil Personnel for Monmouth County Vocational School District Joe Senerchia, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, CHS Mentorship Coordinator Bill Bengle, Madison Vigdor, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, Freeholder Pat Impreveduto, CHS Principal James Gleason and Deputy Director of Public Information and Tourism James Romano

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders presented Madison Vigdor, Communication High School (CHS) student, with a certificate of recognition for successfully completing her mentorship with the Monmouth County Department of Public Information and Tourism at the workshop meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 24 in Freehold.

During her mentorship, Madison used her knowledge of communications and video production to contribute to the Rocky’s Rules for Recycling video series by planning, writing, producing, directing, filming and editing two educational episodes about recycling tin and aluminum cans as well as glass jars and bottles. Madison also assisted the Department with the County’s TV show, “Monmouth in Focus.”