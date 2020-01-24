Atlantic Highlands Police Officer Promoted to Sergeant

PHOTO: Chief David Rossbach (r) congratulates Sergeant Michael Zudonyi,

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - We are very proud to announce the promotion of Patrolman Michael Zudonyi to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Zudonyi grew up in Holmdel and graduated from Holmdel High School in 2007 and then continued his education at Felician College from 2007 to 2011 graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelors degree in Business Marketing. He further attended Felician College the following year to obtain a Minor in Criminal Justice.

After graduating college, he accepted an assistant baseball coaching position at Felician College while continuing to look for jobs in law enforcement, as he knew that was the path he wanted to take in life.