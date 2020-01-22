Monmouth Reform Temple Celebrates Justice Service Shabbat

PHOTO: (left to right) are Monmouth Reform Temple (MRT) President Marjorie Wold, MRT Rabbi Marc Kline, and MRT Rabbi Emerita Sally J. Priesand with Reverend Nicolle Harris from Asbury Park (who serves the Duryee Memorial AME Zion Church in Schenectady, NY) and Reverend Semaj Vanzant, Sr., of the Second Baptist Church in Asbury Park.

TINTON FALLS, NJ - MRT and the Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park celebrated a Justice Service Shabbat in honor of Martin Luther King’s birthday on Friday, January 17, in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel’s friendship and working relationship for civil rights.