Group Indicted For Defrauding Elderly Family Member Of Over $1 Million

FREEHOLD,NJ – A Monmouth County grand jury has returned an indictment against five people who stole more than $1.4 million from an elderly family member while under the families’ care, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The indictment charges Vincent Amato (Nephew), 57, of Lincroft, Concetta Amato (Sister), 90, of Freehold, Lorrie Martin (Vincent Amato’s business partner), 55, of Matawan, Maria Sanzillo (Niece), 59, of Staten Island, Peter Sanzillo (Nephew), 72, of Staten Island, and Alia Alquran (Great-Niece), 31, of Florida, with second degree Theft of Moveable Property, second degree Theft by Failure to make Required Disposition, second degree Theft of Identity, and second degree Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Movable Property.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Colts Neck Police Department revealed that after the victim’s husband passed in November of 2012, Concetta and her son Vincent were named power of attorney and took control of the victim’s finances, due to the victim’s diminished mental capacities. Between September 2013 and July 2017, the five family members, along with Vincent Amato’s business partner Lorrie Martin, defrauded the victim of the majority of her estate.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

In November 2012, under the leadership of Prosecutor Gramiccioni, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office launched a Corruption Tip Line designed to solicit the public’s assistance in identifying and targeting corruption, fraud, and misconduct occurring in local governmental agencies. Citizens may report concerns via the following: Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Corruption Tip Line — 855-7-UNJUST (855-786-5878); or, Email – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (write “Corruption/Misconduct Tip” in the subject line).