Two Fair Haven Streets to Get New Water Lines Next Week

New Jersey American Water Invests $765,000 in Fair Haven Infrastructure on First Street and Second Street

IMAGE: First Street, Fair Haven. Google Maps

CAMDEN, NJ – New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 2,640 feet of aging 2- and 6-inch water main in Fair Haven beginning next week. The company will upgrade the aging water lines, installed as far back as the 1920s, with new, 8-inch ductile iron main along First Street and Second Street from Hance Road to Chestnut Street. The project also includes replacing four fire hydrants and 40 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $765,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Montana Construction Inc., will begin work on or about January 20 and expects to finish by the end of March, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not anticipated unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the spring of 2020.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.