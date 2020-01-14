RiverCenter Appoints Interim Executive Director

Red Bank, NJ - Red Bank RiverCenter announced that effective Monday, January 13, 2010, Laura Kirkpatrick, who has been serving as Director of Marketing, will serve as the organization’s Interim Executive Director while the organization searches for a new Executive Director. She will fill the position recently vacated by long-time director James Scavone.

Laura will work closely with the RiverCenter Transition Team and Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless day to day operation of the organization with the support of Eileen Kennedy, Operations Manager, and Margaret Mass, Director of the Visitors’ Center.

"Laura has become an integral part of the RiverCenter operation since joining the organization in 2018 and has worked successfully with James and Eileen on all phases of the work that RiverCenter undertakes. Laura has demonstrated a strong skill set that reflects her 30 + years of marketing and public relations experience and will be a worthy steward to guide RiverCenter during our transition to a new Executive Director.”

Laura Kirkpatrick said, “I am looking forward to working with the Red Bank businesses to keep the day-to-day activities and programs of the organization on track. RiverCenter’s leadership and I will be prioritizing tasks and continuing to advance the visionary ideas and the tasks set forth in RiverCenter’s Strategic Plan.”

Kirkpatrick joined the organization in March 2018 to oversee RiverCenter’s growing roster of promotional events and communications initiatives. In that role she has forged a strong relationship with Red Bank’s business community as well as other key players that sustain Red Bank as a thriving center for the arts, dining, and shopping.

Learn about the open position and how to apply at redbank.org.