Interfaith Service in honor of Martin Luther King’s Birthday

Monmouth Reform Temple and the Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park Join for “A Celebration of Justice” special interfaith Sabbath on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 pm.

PHOTO: (left to right) Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Dr. Martin Luther King.

“We must Never Lose Infinite Hope!”

-Reverend Dr. Martine Luther King, JR.

“Just to Be is a Blessing.”

-Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel

TINTON FALLS, NJ - The Monmouth Reform Temple (MRT) joins the Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park for a special interfaith Sabbath on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 pm. “A Celebration of Justice” takes place at MRT, which is located at 332 Hance Avenue in Tinton Falls. No RSVP is necessary, and the public is invited to please come. Reverend Nicolle Harris from Asbury Park, who currently serves the Duryee Memorial AME Zion Church in Schenectady, NY, will preach.

In the spirit to of the great religious and civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, we celebrate in the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King. Both leaders emerged from tumultuous times to lead their people. Rabbi Heschel was a refugee from Hitler’s Europe and Dr. Martin Luther King sought civil rights denied his people for nearly 200 years of American history. They spoke together in the March on Washington (1962) and joined arms in marching over the Selma Bridge in 1965. They were friends and fellow prophets appearing often with one another in a show of interfaith and religious solidarity. Today they provide an inspiration as we once again navigate difficult times to maintain religious freedom and social unity.

The two houses of worship invite the public to be “part of the solution!” For more information call either 732-747-9365 or 732-774-5347; or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.