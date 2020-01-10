BSA Troop 32 Honors Five Scouts in Achieving Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts’ Highest Rank

PHOTO: New Eagle Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 32, Middletown, at their recent Eagle Court of Honor. From left: JT Amberg, William Dean, Peter DeCelie, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, Tyler Lavelle and Jake Winter.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 32’s leadership, BSA Monmouth Council and local dignitaries, including Middletown Township Mayor Tony Perry, Scouts, family, and friends recently gathered to honor five Scouts at their Eagle Court of Honor.

Held at Middletown United Methodist Church, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of John (JT) Amberg, Tyler Lavelle, Jake Winter, Peter De Celie and William Dean in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.

Eagle Scout represents the highest levels of citizenship, leadership, and responsibility in Scouting, which involves earning at least 21 merit badges including 13 required badges, elective merit badges, serving in troop leadership positions, and spending at least 12 hours on service projects, in addition to completing an Eagle Scout service project, which benefits the community. Collectively, these Scouts earned more than 100 merit badges and given years of leadership to the Troop. Individually, each Scout spent at least 112 hours on service projects.

Nick Gizzi, Scoutmaster at Troop 32, notes, “These new Eagle Scouts are fine examples of what hard work, dedication, commitment, and compassion can accomplish. They inspire others to get involved and are the best of what scouting has to offer.. We look forward to watching them grow and continue to give back to our community.”

John (JT) Amberg is a recent graduate of Middletown HS South. He is currently attending the University of Wisconsin - Stout in the Computer Networking and Information Technology program. His Eagle Scout project was a memorial to a famous sculptor from Middletown, Donald DeLue. JT created a website for the sculptor, interviewed five people who knew the sculptor and uploaded those memories to Story Corps and the National Hall of Records. For the final part of his project, he added plaques to different De Lue sculptures in the Middletown area that included QR codes which bring individuals to the website to learn more about the sculptor.

William Dean graduated from Communications High School as a member of the class of 2019. He currently attends Quinnipiac University as a Journalism major. For his Eagle Scout project, William planned and directed the installation of Stations of the Cross outside St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Lincroft. His goal with the project was to allow easy and convenient access for busy churchgoers who would like to appreciate the Stations.

Tyler Lavelle graduated from the Academy of Law and Public Safety in 2019. He is currently attending Rowan University, majoring in Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management. His Eagle Scout project included clearing an old fire road and putting in a new fence. The old fence and road were an eye-sore for the entire block. A small entrance was also added for foot traffic. This allows the residents of the block who like walking on the fire road to have an easily accessible entrance. This project allows the fire department to have a quicker and easier response into the woods in this area.

Peter John De Celie graduated from Middletown High School South in 2019. He is currently attending Rowan University, majoring in Radio, Television, and Film, with a minor in Environmental Science. Peter’s Eagle Scout Project was to build and install two information kiosks and a sign post at two lakes located on the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The kiosks are used to display current fishing rules and regulations, general information, and a description of the fish found in the lakes. Peter also made repairs and updated an existing kiosk located at a third lake.

Jake Winter built shelving units that were able to display fresh fruits for the food pantry of St.Anthony’s of Padua. Jake graduated from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology and is currently attending The Virginia Polytechnic Institute studying engineering.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes that in teaching a boy outdoor skills, self reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service, increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed to assist local organizations.