Middletown Girl Scout Featured on Cookie Box

PHOTO: Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore CEO Eileen Higgins announces that Middletown Girl Scout Brenna McCormick, a third-grade student at Bayview Elementary School, is featured on boxes of nationally distributed Thanks-A-Lot Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Launches Cookie Season

Dessert Showdown Scheduled Feb. 6 in Asbury Park

RUMSON, NJ – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore today launched the 2020 cookie season, giving area residents a chance to stock up on their favorite flavors and 10,000 Girl Scouts a taste of what it’s like to be an entrepreneur.

“When you buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies, you’re not just receiving a delicious treat, you are helping the next generation of female entrepreneurs get hands-on practice in what it takes to be successful,” Chief Executive Officer Eileen Higgins said at a press conference hosted by Salt Creek Grille in Rumson. “All proceeds from cookie sales stay local and support a wide range of leadership experiences.’

This year’s cookie season is extra special for Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, with one of their own Girl Scouts, Brenna McCormick, an 8-year-old from the Belford section of Middletown, pictured on boxes of the Thanks-A-Lot flavor, a shortbread dipped in fudge. A third-grade student at Bayview Elementary School, Brenna said she is “proud” to represent her troop and Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Additionally, the Jersey Shore restaurant community is coming together to raise support for Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore with a dessert challenge on Feb. 6 featuring the iconic Girl Scout Cookies.

PHOTO: Contenders in the Girl Scouts TopCookie competition are: JulieLaBruto, Talula’s; Jodie Edwards, Nicholas Creamery; Tammy Garcia and Jason Crispin, Cuisine on the Green at Atlantis; JoAnne Macalik, McLoone’s Restaurants, and Dana and James Costello, Ohana Grill.

World-renowned Chef David Burke, who appeared on two seasons of Bravo’s Top Chef America, and a judge in the upcoming Girl Scout dessert showdown, said he is pleased to support the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Burke will whip up a special dessert for guests at the TopCookie event with the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie line-up – Lemon Ups.

Burke introduced the restaurants that will be vying for the TopCookie title and People’s Choice Award at the dessert challenge and led the drawing for the cookie flavor that each will use in their dessert concoctions:

> McLoone’s Restaurants, locations across New Jersey, Tagalongs

> Nicholas Creamery, Atlantic Highlands and Fair Haven, Trefoils

> Ocean County Center for Culinary Arts Training, Cuisine on the Green at Atlantis, Little Egg Harbor, Thin Mints

> Ohana Grill, Lavallette, Samoas

> Talula’s, Asbury Park, Di-Si-Dos

Burke introduced fellow judges who will select the TopCookie dessert Feb. 6: Patty Caneda, owner of the Caneda’s White Rooster, Toms River; Jeremy Grunin, president, Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation; Tom Hayes, director of Consumer and Community Relations at New Jersey Natural Gas; and Carol Stillwell, chief executive officer of Stillwell-Hansen, Inc.

Steve Bidgood, owner of Salt Creek Grille, and Tim McLoone of McLoone’s Restaurants, will be emcees at the cookie competition. Bidgood noted that anyone in the community can get involved in the contest by purchasing votes for their favorite restaurant at GSFun.org/TopCookie. Votes are $1 each and will benefit local Girl Scouts.

The Feb. 6th TopCookie competition will take place 6-9 p.m., at Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley and entertainment venue in Asbury Park. For event information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit gsfun.org/topcookie.

Higgins said Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for cookies today. Starting Friday, February 28, Girl Scout Cookie booths will open in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Locations are available on the Girl Scout Cookie locator, an app which can be downloaded on mobile devices.

“Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes amazing experiences possible for girls in our community,” Higgins said. “Help them learn how to think like entrepreneurs as they develop essential skills and use their earnings to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities.”

About Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore serves more than 10,000 girls ages 5-18 in Monmouth and Ocean counties, providing a time-tested leadership experience that inspires and motivates them to take action for themselves and their communities. For over 107 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls become women of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For information on how to join, volunteer, partner, or donate, visit gsfun.org or call (800) 785-2090.