AH Board of Education Reorganizes for 2020

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Alysson Denzler was sworn in as president of the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education at its reorganization meeting Tuesday. She has served on the board for eight and a half years.

Elizabeth Eittreim was sworn in to her second term on the board and was re-elected vice-president.

New members Deborah Appello and Ryan Palamara, both elected in November, were each sworn in to their first three year terms on the board.

The board will continue meeting on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the school.

All board of education members adopted, as they do each year, their Code of Ethics which includes their resolutions to confine board action to policy making, planning and appraisal, their responsibility to to see how well the school is run but not be the administrators of it, and refuse to surrender their independent judgment to special, partisan, or political interests or groups. Board members also resolve to hold confidential all matters pertaining the the school which would injure any individual needlessly, while at the same time provide accurate information to the community and refer all complaints to the superintendent.