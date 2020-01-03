Tony Perry Set to Be Middletown Mayor in 2020

PHOTO: Tony Perry

Tony Fiore Expected to Serve as Deputy Mayor

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – When the Township reorganizes on Sunday, January 5th, the governing body is expected to elect Tony Perry to serve as Mayor and Tony Fiore as Deputy Mayor for their second consecutive year.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to build on all we accomplished in 2019 and provide our residents with the fiscally responsible government they have come to expect,” said Mayor Tony Perry. “This has been an extremely productive year and the Township Committee and I will continue to seek innovative solutions that will lead Middletown into the next decade and not shy away from the pressing issues that impact our community.”

Several accomplishments to date include the Township’s Silver Level Certification from Sustainable New Jersey, which only 10 percent of municipalities in the state have achieved. The Township Committee has also been working on initiatives to revitalize the Route 36 Corridor, is moving forward with the Belford Redevelopment Plan, will be updating parks across town and will be creating a new recreation hub in the River Plaza area so residents can enjoy activities on the Navesink River.

Tony Fiore has been on the Middletown Township Committee for over 10 years, served as Mayor twice and would be serving his sixth time as Deputy Mayor. He was also on the Middletown Planning Board from 2006 through 2009. “I’m excited about the prospect of once again leading our town alongside Mayor Perry,” said Deputy Mayor Fiore. “We surpassed what we anticipated delivering over the course of last year and I’m confident that we will achieve what we’ve set out to do for 2020, including adding much-needed turf fields at Normandy Park for our young athletes to utilize.”

Middletown’s Reorganization Meeting will be held this Sunday, January 5th at 10 a.m. at Town Hall in the Courtroom. Committeemen Kevin Settembrino and Rick Hibell will also be sworn in at Sunday’s meeting to serve their respective three year terms.