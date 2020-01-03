Monmouth County Park System Plans Summer Job Fair

TINTON FALLS, NJ — Spend the summer working in the parks! The Monmouth County Park System is looking to hire lifeguards, camp counselors, park and golf course maintenance workers, swim instructors and more for June, July and August.

Learn about these summer job opportunities by heading over to the Park System’s Summer Job Fair, held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls. Prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age and a Monmouth County resident. A full listing of summer job openings can be found online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

For more information about the Summer Job Fair, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4339. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.

The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.