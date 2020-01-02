Atlantic Highlands Recognized with Boaters’ Choice Award

PHOTO: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club earned the Marinas.Com Boaters’ Choice Award for the second consistent year, recognizing the municipal harbor as a marina that consistently provides an excellent home for the boating community throughout the year. With an over 4-point rating on a 5-point system, the harbor continues to be recognized as “truly the best of where bow meets berth."



Incoming Club Commodore Jack Glass made the announcement of the award at his installation ceremony at the Yacht Club Wednesday afternoon. The installation follows the swearing-in of the Mayor and Council for the borough at Borough Hall, and all borough officials are traditionally invited to attend the Yacht Club festivities after their own activities.

With Mayor Loretta Gluckstein and the entire council present, Glass said the Boaters’ Choice award puts the municipal yacht harbor among the top three percent of safe harbors in the nation and is selected for the honor by the thousands of visitors the Yacht Club receives from all over the world. He said this year’s honor was earned not only by the welcoming, services and personnel at the harbor and Yacht Club but also by the availability visiting sailors and boaters have to the large number of restaurants, shops, food stores, theater, both live and on film, and other amenities within walking distance. Glass cited the number of visitors who contribute towards the successful economy of businesses in the borough and noted the shopping district leaves visitors with a “very good and warm feeling about First Avenue and the borough.”

PHOTO: Sworn in as Commodore of Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club Wednesday is Jack Glass of Cranford, pictured with his son and daughter-in-law, Allison and John Glass,Westfield, his wife, Jane, and granddaughter Kaitlin Glass.

Glass pointed out the award also recognizes the Yacht Club, since its founding in 1953, has always had the mission to attract and bring together dedicated individuals who share a mutual respect for the sea, and encourage and advance all aspects of boating, yacht racing, and on-water activities. This, he said, includes offering a welcome and safe haven to yachtsmen and yachtswoman who visit the harbor.

The Yacht Club itself, in addition to being situated within the protected Harbor maintains its reputation for being a convenient and popular stopover for boaters cruising or in transit because of its proximity to Sandy Hook and New York Harbor and provision of safe and secure moorings and launch service to transiting sailboats, up to 50' in length, from mid-May to early November. In addition, the club house, situated on the second floor above the Shore Casino, offers spectacular views of Sandy Hook Bay and the New York City skyline. Mooring guests are invited to visit the club, meet members, enjoy meals and cocktails, and partake in the friendship that is a hallmark of the Yacht Club.

Harbormaster Lou Fligor, who oversees the municipal personnel who maintain the harbor and its facilities, congratulated the club on its award and reiterated his assurance of being responsive to any yacht club questions or concerns, adding, “call me whenever you need me; we are here for you.”

Among the comments contributed by both sailors and motor boaters that helped contributed to the award were compliments on friendliness, good service, knowledgeable personnel and stellar launch service. Comments consistently referred to “great mooring, no rolling, taxi service awesome,” “Friendly and helpful people ,” and “Everything you need is only a short distance from the marina, mooring fields are protected from waves and wins.” Leading to decisions that I'll definitely stop there if in that area again.”