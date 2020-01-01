Teens Are Right at Home at County Libraries

MANALAPAN ­ - Teen programs ranging from classes on educational subjects and intergenerational activities to workshops and partnerships brought interest and excitement to numerous teenagers at libraries within the Monmouth County Library during 2019, Young Adult Programming Coordinator Veronica Stevens reported.

The Teen programs were focused at the Headquarters library in Manalapan, as well as the Holmdel and Hazlet branches, Stevens told the Monmouth County Library Commission last month, and the response from both young adults and their parents was overwhelming.

Stevens said there was a series of educational programs offered throughout the year, including classes on calculus, writing workshops, CPR/AED cxert ification, college preparation lectures, and GEMS, Girls Empowered in the Medical Sciences.

A summer reading theme for reading was the Universe of Stories through which attendees had the opportunity to experience a portable planetarium as well as see an original NASA jumpsuit on display at the headquarters Library.

Intergenerational programs included a concert presentation by the ManalaPANs, a teen calypso steel drum ensemble.

In addition to educational programs and workshops, the library also offered aromatherapy, Yoga, and bath bomb workshops, in addition to the popular Halloween Costume Swap which had been introduced in 2018. Stevens said close to 100 families participated in a swap of more than 150 gently used costumes.

At the Holmdel branch of the library, Stevens said a partnership with iCIMS technology at Bell Works made the Girls Who Code series available. A popular event , it was only possible, Stevens said, because of the iCIMS volunteers and mentoring. One of the highlights of that program was a Finch Fun coding Series that involved competitions, strategy and team experiences for 161 teens.

The coordinator said the Teen Steering Committee continues to meet monthly for teens to participate in planning programs and volunteering at the library. Some of their 2018 Teen Think Tank volunteerism helped make Makers Day, and the Book Club Festival highly successful events.

For more information on programs especially geared towards or planned by young adults, or all other activities and programs available through the Monmouth County library, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.