Owen’s Novel was 2019’s Most Sought-After Library Book

MANALAPAN – Where the Crawdads Sing, a book by Delia Owens, was the most popular title borrowed by users of the Monmouth County Library during 2018, followed by Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Branch Services Librarian Rachael Scalise reported to the Monmouth County Library Commission last month.

Owens book, a novel that was on the New York Times bestselling list for 20 weeks, focuses on the youth and later years of a girl in North Carolina and includes the intrigue of a murder investigation and its impact on her and various others. Moriarty’s novel is the story of nine strangers who spend ten days together in an isolated spa each trying to discover themselves while learning more about the others. Moriarty’s first book, The Husband’s Secret, was also an outstanding success.

Scalise said DVD titles that were most popular included Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star is Born, while young adults chose The Hate U Give, Hunger Games and Stargirl as their favorite titles. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone topped the children’s list of favorites, followed by two books by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: Lord of the fleas, and Dog Man: Brawl of the wild.

Scalise also noted the goal for the upcoming year for staffing within the library is to continue hiring new staff to meet the changing needs of the system, while also creating additional opportunities for training and professional development for the existing staff. During 2019, the branch services librarian said there were 97 personnel actions in the Monmouth County library system, including new hires, retirements, resignations, promotions and location changes the library branches.

"The Monmouth County Library Commission is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of the residents who rely on the Library for education, recreation, and so much more,” said Monmouth County Chair Renee B. Swartz. “Our staff is not only ready and able to meet all these need but innovative and enthusiastic about keeping up with the latest technology to provide the resources Monmouth County residents have come to expect from our outstanding system.”