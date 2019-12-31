AHHerald Search

Owen’s Novel was 2019’s Most Sought-After Library Book

where the crawdads singMANALAPAN – Where the Crawdads Sing, a book by Delia Owens, was the most popular title borrowed by users of the Monmouth County Library during 2018, followed by Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Branch Services Librarian Rachael Scalise reported to the Monmouth County Library Commission last month.

Owens  book, a novel that was on the New York Times bestselling list  for 20 weeks, focuses on  the youth and later years of  a girl in North Carolina and includes the intrigue of a murder investigation and   its impact on her and various others.  Moriarty’s  novel is the story of nine strangers who spend ten days together in an isolated spa each trying to discover themselves while learning more about the others. Moriarty’s first book, The Husband’s Secret, was also an outstanding success.

Scalise said DVD  titles that were most popular included Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star  is Born,  while young adults chose The Hate U Give, Hunger Games and Stargirl as their favorite titles. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone topped the children’s list of favorites, followed by  two books by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: Lord of the fleas, and Dog Man: Brawl of the wild.

Scalise also noted the goal for the upcoming year for  staffing within the library is to continue hiring new  staff  to meet the changing needs of the system, while also creating additional opportunities for  training and professional development for  the existing staff. During 2019, the branch services librarian said there were 97 personnel actions  in  the Monmouth County library system, including new hires, retirements, resignations, promotions and location changes the library branches.

"The Monmouth County Library Commission is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of the residents who rely on the Library for education, recreation, and so much more,” said Monmouth County Chair Renee B. Swartz. “Our staff is not only ready and able to meet all these need but innovative and enthusiastic about keeping up with the latest technology to provide the resources Monmouth County residents have come to expect  from our outstanding system.”                                    