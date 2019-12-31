Several Tires Flattened at AH Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is investigating several acts of criminal mischief which occurred sometime overnight in the harbor and on the West side of town.

Investigation reveals that unknown person(s) removed the air from tires on at least 13 vehicles which were parked in the harbor near the skate park and on Avenue A, Avenue C, and Center Avenue.

Chief David Rossbach advises “preliminary investigation indicates the tires were not slashed however many residents were inconvenienced with flat tires prior to their morning commute. Several large trucks which were parked at a local business had to have the tires remounted due to the bead being broken when they were deflated.”

Residents are asked to call police headquarters at 732-291-1212 with any information regarding these incidents.