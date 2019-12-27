Food Drive to Benefit Fulfill at Hotel Tides

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Beginning Wednesday, January 8, 2020 the Hotel Tides will be hosting a food drive to benefit Fulfill. The drive will run for two weeks, ending on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

In 2016, Fulfill provided over 12 million meals through over 300 pantries and soup kitchens.

Most needed items include; canned tuna, chicken or salmon (in water), canned vegetables, brown, wild or white rice, peanut butter & jelly, pasta, canned beans, lentils or peas, unsalted nuts and more. Items may be dropped off Wednesday-Sunday from the hours of 4pm-10pm.

This year we are expanding our food drive to include our fur friends at Catsbury Park.

Catsbury Park has created a space where the public can learn about cats, interact with them, and potentially take them home. Their main focus is adult cats that, while available for adoption, are residents of the cafe and interact with customers in a unique and welcoming environment for both felines and humans.

The cat food drive runs from January 22-February 5, 2020. Food may be dropped off Wednesday - Sunday from 4pm-10pm.

Each year we are more astonished by the compassion of our community, as we seem to surpass the collections of prior years. We are so humbled to be able to give back and hope you will join us in this tradition.



The Hotel Tides is located at 408 7th Ave., Asbury Park

Please contact Ryan Jimenez at 732-897-7744 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like more information regarding this event.