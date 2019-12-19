Holy Cross Celebrates Christmas

PHOTO: Lorraine Lombardo as the Blessed Mother and Matthew Wilhelm as St. Joseph take the infant Jesus statue to the crèche.

RUMSON, NJ - Holy Cross Parish enjoys rich holiday traditions that gather young and old in its beautiful worship space and prayer garden to anticipate and celebrate the birth of Christ through prayer, song, and fellowship.

On Sunday, December 15th, the parish community enjoyed Lessons and Carols offered by the Holy Cross Children’s and Adult Choir and accompanied by a string quartet. All were led in song by Music Director Jill Ramme. Beloved Bible stories of the birth of Christ were read and followed by related contemporary Christmas music and song.

PHOTO: The Holy Cross Crèche awaits the infant Jesus.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Holy Cross Pastor Fr. Michael Manning invited all families for an evening blessing of the parish’s beautiful life-size crèche in the prayer garden. Each child was welcome to bring Baby Jesus from his or her home crèche to be blessed during a child-friendly, multicolored LED candle-candlelit ceremony, which included the reading of the Nativity Gospel and singing of Christmas hymns. Holy Cross Academy eighth grade students Lorraine Lombardo, as the Blessed Mother, and Matthew Wilhelm, as St. Joseph, were accompanied by Clarence the Donkey, who proudly played their trusty travelling companion. Children enjoyed hot cocoa and goodie bags from parish staff after the crèche blessing and the lighting of the parish Christmas tree.

PHOTO: Members of the Holy Cross Children’s and Adult Choirs led by Music Director Jill Ramme.

PHOTO: Matthew Wilhelm, as St. Joseph, with Clarence the donkey.

PHOTO: Grace Smith, Grade 5, sings in the Children’s choir.