Henry Hudson Regional School Plans to Dedicate Wall in Honor of Their Veterans

Highlands, NJ — Henry Hudson Regional School in Highlands, New Jersey is proud of all the men and women who have selflessly and passionately served their country in the military. It is the intention of the Henry Hudson Regional Board of Education, Superintendent, Dr. Susan Compton and Principal, Mrs. Lenore Kingsmore that these individuals (who are HHRS Graduates) be recognized for their dedication to our country.

Mr. David Dowds, Board member and graduate of Henry Hudson Regional School has created an online form for all veterans who graduated from Henry Hudson Regional School from 1962 to the present day. It is his and Mrs. Lenore Kingsmore’s initiative to create a “Wall of Honor” displaying the veteran/graduate’s name, graduation date, service and rank. This Wall of Honor will be in the hallway leading to the Genevieve Hawley Cafetorium.

The vision to express our gratitude is for our students to have input on artwork that will be showcased symbolically in this hallway. The plan is to ask students in grades 7-12 at Henry Hudson to provide sketches for the wall and then submit them for judging. They will then be looking for a local artist to render the sketch on the wall along with engraved plaques showing the aforementioned information.

This is an exciting endeavor and one that many feel is “long overdue”. Mr. Dowds works for the Department of Veteran Affairs and feels strongly that this will honor all those past and present soldiers who have proudly risked their lives for our freedoms.

You can reach Mr. David Dowds at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Mrs. Lenore Kingsmore at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like to donate to the Wall of Honor. The veteran form can be found at: www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us. It is the hope of the organizers that we obtain most, if not all the names, by February 3, 2020. Dedication of the Wall is planned for the summer 2020.

ABOUT HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL - The staff, administration and Board of Education of the Henry Hudson Regional School District is committed to the philosophy and ideals of American democracy. Accordingly, it is committed to helping each pupil grow in his/her understanding, in his/her appreciation and in his/her participation in democracy as a way of life. Therefore, the school must nurture a willingness on the part of the pupil to accept his/her responsibilities as a citizen. These responsibilities include: interest in local, national and international affairs, discriminating attitudes toward social, political, and economic forces and respect for individual and social differences.