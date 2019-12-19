Highlands Elementary Transforms Gym into Cosmic Bowling Alley

HIGHLANDS, NJ - This past Thursday, December 12th, the entire Highlands Elementary School gym was transformed into a glow in the dark bowling alley complete with bowling animations, a foul line and lanes.

An exciting event for students in grades 3 through 6, Mrs. Dena Cook, HES PE teacher, along with the help of parent volunteers organized the event to finish out their bowling unit. The unit, which exposes students to this lifetime recreational skill, focused on the fundamentals of bowling including basic terminology, coordination, target practice and how to keep score. A fun time was had by all!