The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund Brings Holiday Cheer to Children of Deployed Soldiers in New Jersey

Pre-School Students in Burlington County Receive Holiday Gifts and Breakfast

Pemberton, New Jersey - The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund hosted a holiday celebration today at Pemberton Early Childhood Education Center for children of deployed soldiers who attend Pemberton Early Childhood Education Center and Fort Dix Elementary School. The celebration included a buffet breakfast and holiday gifts in honor of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, who was killed in Iraq in 2005.

In all, the Memorial Fund donated $50 gift cards to 33 pre-school students who also received stuffed toys and children’s books about coping with a deployed parent. Additionally, parents registered for the event each received $100 gift cards.

“This means everything especially with him being deployed, because we were struggling. We were trying to figure out how to do Christmas gifts, so this was so helpful,” said Jelyssa Attmore, who lives on Fort Dix. Her husband is in the Navy and deployed in Italy, while she is home caring for their four children.

Sarah Pouls’ husband is stationed in Korea for the Air Force. Their two children, ages three and five, enjoyed French toast at the breakfast and picking out stuffed animals and books to read at home. Pouls says, “It is unbelievable to be appreciated for my husband’s service and for my service home with two young children.”

Marion Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, says, “We want these children and spouses to know how much we appreciate their sacrifice. When a mom or dad is deployed, it’s hard on the families left to pick up all the pieces at home. We are happy to make their holidays a little brighter.”

About the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund was created and founded in 2006 to honor local hero Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. The twenty-three-year-old was a Middletown, New

Jersey resident, a Christian Brothers Academy alumnus, and a distinguished West Point graduate. Dennis was a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. Since his untimely death, family and friends have united with the Memorial Fund to provide support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

One of the main accomplishments of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is sponsoring service dogs for wounded soldiers suffering from PTSD and TBI. To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 100 dogs at a sponsorship of $15,000 per service dog.

Additionally, the Memorial Fund provides scholarships to students at Lt. Zilinski’s alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy and Trinity Hall High School, both in New Jersey. By providing these scholarships, the Memorial Fund invests in the future of high school students who embody the leadership qualities and community spirit of Lt. Zilinski.

To help us raise awareness about all the good we do, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Donations may be sent to: Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 124, Adelphia, NJ 07710 or made online at runwithdennis.org.