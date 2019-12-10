Tigger House Hosts Frozen Plunge to Freeze Addiction

RED BANK, NJ - The Tigger House Foundation’s Student Alliance is hosting their first annual frozen plunge to freeze addiction, spread awareness, and save lives.

Where; Edgewater Beach and Cabana Club. 1465 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760.

When; January 11th, 2020. Registration is from 10am-1230pm. The Plunge will be at 1 o’clock.

Why; The Tigger House Student Alliance is educating students about the disease of addiction and the consequences that addiction can have on one’s physical and mental health, family, relationships, and other areas of functioning; and how and why substances are abused. We are currently in six high-schools around Monmouth County. Red Bank Catholic, Red Bank Regional, Christian Brother Academy, Middletown South, Trinity Hall & Rumson Fair Haven. With the Frozen Plunge, the funds that are raised are going to be used to support student alliance initiatives which will have an impact on preventing overdose deaths and promoting recovery.

How to register for the event; Please visit our website https://give.classy.org/2019FrozenPlunge to register or donate for the event! You can sign up as an individual or make a team to get started.

Link to website; Tigger House. Contact info from Tigger House: Visit our website at www.tiggerhouse.org for more information about Tigger House and our Student Alliance! You can also call us at 732-865-1559 or email to find more ways to donate!