MAST Blood Drive Exceeds Goals

PHOTO: Cadet Stephen Myer, a junior from Allenhurst, prepares to donate blood.

SANDY HOOK – Students and staff members at MAST, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, contributed 29 units of blood at the annual blood drive held at the school, marking one more successful year of helping to save lives. The donations topped the school’s goal of 25 units, and there is the possibility of a second drive in the spring.

Victoria McPeak, BSN, RN, CSN , school nurse and health educator, said the total number of units includes 23 units of whole blood and another six units of double red cell units donated by three donors. She added the collected units represent saving 75 lives of those in need.

McPeak said a total of 32 persons signed up for donations, and three were deferred for medical reasons. In addition, five of the donors had mild reactions while enroute home, she said.

“All in all, the school should be very proud about its contribution to keeping the blood supply healthy and adequate during the holiday time frame,” McPeak said. “I congratulate everyone at MAST for an outstanding result.”

This is the first of two drives in which MAST students participate during the school year. The next one is being planned for spring.



RESULTS OF THE DRIVE

Goal: 25 Units

Registered: 29 Donors

Deferrals: 3 Donors

Reactions: 5 Donors (Mild Reactions on bus)

Whole Blood: 23 Units

Double Red Cell: 6 Units (3 Donors)

Total Units: 29 Units!!!!!!

Patients Impacted: 75 Lives Saved!