Colts Neck Lions Had a Full Year of Activities

COLTS NECK, NJ - The Lions Club had a wonderful year and were able to give back to the community. We are continuing to visit schools and provide eye screening for students as well as looking forward to the grand opening of the sensory den and plan to have a formal opening early-on in the Spring.

Our annual pancake breakfast in October raised money towards the Association of the United States Army (Monmouth Chapter) to provide a sight or hearing-impaired soldier in the Monmouth County with a service dog. We are thankful to all those who attended the pancake breakfast as we were able to gift the Association of the US Army a check for $15,000.

We are looking forward to our annual Kentucky Derby event in May.

The Colts Neck Lions Club would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year! Please join us for our next meeting on Monday January 13th @ 7:00pm at Huddy’s Inn.