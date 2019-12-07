Lyrics to Your Favorite Christmas Carols - Meet on Sunday, Dec. 17 in AH

PHOTO:

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - 'Tis the season for neighbors to stroll and sing Christmas Carol in and around their neighborhoods. You can keep this page open and handy for the lyrics to some of our favorite Christmas Carols.

We hope you enjoy the season and get outside with friends and family to sing and cheer.

The community is invited to sing carols with members of the United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands as they stroll around town.

Meet at the United Methodist Church

Third and E. Garfield Avenue

Atlantic Highlands

Caroling begins Sunday, December 17th at 6:00 PM

Live Nativity at the Church from 4-6PM





Jingle Bells



Dashing through the snow,

In a one-horse open sleigh,

O'er the fields we go,

Laughing all the way.



Bells on bob-tails ring,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight.



Oh, jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh! [Repeat]



Deck the Halls

Deck the halls with boughs of holly,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Tis the season to be jolly [Fa la la etc].

Don we now our gay apparel [Fa la la].

Troll the ancient Yule tide carol [Fa la la].



See the blazing Yule before us [Fa la la].

Strike the harp and join the chorus [Fa la la].

Follow me in merry measure [Fa la la].

While I tell of Yuletide treasure [Fa la la].



Fast away the old year passes [Fa la la].

Hail the new, ye lads and lasses [Fa la la].

Sing we joyous, all together [Fa la la].

Heedless of the wind and weather [Fa la la].



God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen



God rest ye merry, gentlemen,

Let nothing you dismay.

Remember Christ our Savior,

Was born on Christmas Day;

To save us all from Satan's power,

When we were gone astray.



O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!



From God our heavenly Father

A blessed angel came;

And unto certain shepherds

Brought tiding of the same;

How that in Bethlehem was born

The Son of God by name.



O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!



Now to the Lord sing praises,

All you within this place,

And with true love and brotherhood

Each other now embrace;

This holy tide of Christmas

All others doth deface.



O tidings of comfort and joy,

Comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy!



Silent Night



Silent night, holy night,

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin mother and child.

Holy infant so tender and mild,

Sleep in heavenly peace.

Sleep in heavenly peace.



Silent night, holy night,

Shepherds quake at the sight,

Glories stream from heaven afar,

Heavenly hosts sing alleluia;

Christ the Savior, is born!

Christ the Savior, is born!



Silent night, holy night,

Son of God, love's pure light

Radiant beams from thy holy face,

With the dawn of redeeming grace,

Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.

Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.



Oh Come, All Ye Faithful



O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,

Come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem.

Come and behold Him, born the King of angels;



O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.



Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation;

Sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!

Glory to God, glory in the highest.



O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.



Here We Come a-Wassailing



Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green;

Here we come a-wandering,

So fair to be seen.



Love and joy come to you,

And to you our wassail, too.

And God bless you and send you

A happy New Year,

And God send you a happy New Year!



God bless the master of this house,

God bless the mistress, too;

And all the little children

That round the table go.



Love and joy come to you,

And to you our wassail, too.

And God bless you and send you

A happy New Year,

And God send you a happy New Year!



Good King Wenceslas



Good King Wenceslas looked out

On the feast of Stephen,

When the snow lay round about,

Deep and crisp and even.



Brightly shone the moon that night,

Though the frost was cruel,

When a poor man came in sight,

Gathering winter fuel.



"Hither, page, and stand by me.

If thou know it telling:

Yonder peasant, who is he?

Where and what his dwelling?”



"Sire, he lives a good league hence,

Underneath the mountain,

Right against the forest fence

By Saint Agnes’ fountain."



"Bring me flesh, and bring me wine.

Bring me pine logs hither.

Thou and I will see him dine

When we bear him thither.”



Page and monarch, forth they went,

Forth they went together,

Through the rude wind's wild lament

And the bitter weather.



"Sire, the night is darker now,

And the wind blows stronger.

Fails my heart, I know not how.

I can go no longer.”



"Mark my footsteps, my good page,

Tread thou in them boldly:

Thou shalt find the winter's rage

Freeze thy blood less coldly."



In his master's step he trod,

Where the snow lay dented.

Heat was in the very sod

Which the saint had printed.



Therefore, Christian men, be sure,

Wealth or rank possessing,

Ye who now will bless the poor

shall yourselves find blessing.



We Wish You A Merry Christmas



We wish you a Merry Christmas;

We wish you a Merry Christmas;

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



Good tidings we bring to you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas and a happy New Year.



Oh, bring us a figgy pudding;

Oh, bring us a figgy pudding;

Oh, bring us a figgy pudding and a cup of good cheer.



Good tidings we bring to you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas and a happy New Year.



We won't go until we get some;

We won't go until we get some;

We won't go until we get some, so bring it right here.



Good tidings we bring to you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas and a happy New Year.



We wish you a Merry Christmas;

We wish you a Merry Christmas;

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!



Angels We Have Heard on High



Angels we have heard on high,

Singing sweetly through the night,

And the mountains in reply

Echoing their brave delight.



Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Gloria in excelsis Deo!



Shepherds, why this jubilee?

Why your joyous strains prolong?

What the gladsome tidings be?

Which inspire your heavenly song?



Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Gloria in excelsis Deo!



The Twelve Days of Christmas



On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me

A partridge in a pear tree.



On the second day of Christmas,

My true love gave to me

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.



On the third day of Christmas…

Three French hens [Etc.]



On the fourth day of Christmas…

Four calling birds, [Etc.]



On the fifth day of Christmas…

Five golden rings, [Etc.]



On the sixth day of Christmas…

Six geese a-laying, [Etc.]



On the seventh day of Christmas…

Seven swans a-swimming, [Etc.]



On the eighth day of Christmas…

Eight maids a-milking, [Etc.]



On the ninth day of Christmas…

Nine ladies dancing, [Etc.]



On the tenth day of Christmas…

Ten lords a-leaping, [Etc.]



On the eleventh day of Christmas…

Eleven pipers piping, [Etc.]



On the twelfth day of Christmas…

Twelve drummers drumming, [Etc.]



And a partridge in a pear tree!



Hark! The Herald Angels Sing



Hark! the herald angels sing

Glory to the new-born King!

Peace on earth and mercy mild,

God and sinners reconciled!



Joyful, all ye nations, rise,

Join the triumph of the skies;

With th’ angelic host proclaim

Christ is born in Bethlehem!



Hark! the herald angels sing

Glory to the new-born King!



Christ, by highest heav’n adored;

Christ, the everlasting Lord;

Late in time behold him come,

Offspring of the Virgin's womb.



Veiled in flesh the Godhead see;

Hail the incarnate Deity,

Pleased as man with man to dwell;

Jesus, our Emmanuel!



Hark the herald angels sing,

Glory to the new-born King!



Joy to the World



Joy to the world! the Lord is come;

Let earth receive her King;

Let every heart prepare Him room,

And heaven and nature sing,

And heaven and nature sing,

And heaven, and heaven and nature sing!



Joy to the earth! the Savior reigns;

Let men their songs employ;

While fields and floods,

Rocks, hills and plains

Repeat the sounding joy,

Repeat the sounding joy,

Repeat, repeat the sounding joy!



He rules the world with truth and grace,

And makes the nations prove

The glories of His righteousness,

And wonders of His love,

And wonders of His love,

And wonders, wonders of His love.



What Child Is This?



What child is this,

Who, laid to rest,

On Mary's lap is sleeping?

Whom angels greet

With anthems sweet,

While shepherds watch are keeping?



This, this is Christ the King,

Whom shepherds guard and angels sing:

Haste, haste to bring him laud,

The babe, the son of Mary.



So bring him incense, gold, and myrrh,

Come, peasant, king, to own him.

The King of Kings salvation brings,

Let loving hearts enthrone him.



Raise, raise the song on high;

The Virgin sings were lullaby:

Joy, joy for Christ is born,

The babe, the son of Mary.



Away in a Manger



Away in a manger, no crib for his bed,

The little Lord Jesus

Laid down his sweet head.

The stars in the sky

Looked down where he lay,

The little Lord Jesus, asleep on the hay.



The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus no crying he makes.

I love thee, Lord Jesus!

Look down from the sky,

And stay by my cradle ‘til morning is nigh.



Little Town of Bethlehem



O little town of Bethlehem,

How still we see the lie!

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep

The silent stars go by;



Yet in thy dark streets shineth

The everlasting Light;

The hopes and fears of all the years

Are met in thee tonight.



For Christ is born of Mary,

And gathered all above,

While mortals sleep, the angels keep

Their watch of wondering love.



O morning stars, together

Proclaim the holy birth!

And praises sing to God the King,

And peace to men on earth.



Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer

Had a very shiny nose.

And if you ever saw him,

You would even say it glows.



All of the other reindeer

Used to laugh and call him names.

They never let poor Rudolph

Play in any reindeer games.



Then one foggy Christmas eve

Santa came to say:

"Rudolph with your nose so bright,

Won't you guide my sleigh tonight?"



Then all the reindeer loved him

As they shouted out with glee:

"Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer,

You'll go down in history!"



Winter Wonderland



Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

In the lane, snow is glistening.

A beautiful sight,

We're happy tonight,

Walking in a winter wonderland.



Gone away is the bluebird,

Here to stay is a new bird

He sings a love song,

As we go along,

Walking in a winter wonderland.



In the meadow we can build a snowman,

Then pretend that he is Parson Brown

He'll say: Are you married?

We'll say: No man,

But you can do the job

when you're in town.



Later on, we'll conspire,

As we dream by the fire

To face unafraid,

The plans that we've made,

Walking in a winter wonderland.



White Christmas



I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,

Just like the ones I used to know,



Where the treetops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow.



I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write



May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white.



Jolly Old Saint Nicholas



Jolly old Saint Nicholas,

Lean your ear this way!

Don't you tell a single soul

What I'm going to say;



Christmas Eve is coming soon;

Now, you dear old man,

Whisper what you'll bring to me;

Tell me if you can.



When the clock is striking twelve,

When I'm fast asleep,

Down the chimney, broad and black,

With your pack you'll creep;



All the stockings you will find

Hanging in a row;

Mine will be the shortest one,

You'll be sure to know.



Johnny wants a pair of skates;

Susy wants a dolly;

Nellie wants a story book;

She thinks dolls are folly;



As for me, I hardly know,

So I'll go to rest.

Choose for me, old Santa Claus,

What you think is best.



The First Noel



The first Noel, the angels did say,

Was to certain poor shepherds

In fields as they lay;



In fields where they

Lay keeping their sheep,

On a cold winter's night that was so deep.



Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

Born is the King of Israel.



They look-ed up and saw a star,

Shining in the East beyond them far;

And to the earth it gave great light,

And so it continued both day and night.



Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

Born is the King of Israel.



Santa Claus Is Coming to Town



Oh, you better watch out,

You better not cry

You better not pout, I'm telling you why:

Santa Claus is coming to town!



He's making a list,

He's checking it twice,

He's gonna find out who's naughty or nice

Santa Claus is coming to town!



He sees you when you're sleeping,

He knows when you're awake.

He knows when you've been bad or good,

So be good, for goodness sake!



So ... you better watch out,

You better not cry

You better not pout, I'm telling you why:

Santa Claus is coming to town!



We Three Kings



We three kings of Orient are

Bearing gifts we traverse afar.

Field and fountain, moor and mountain,

Following yonder star.



O, star of wonder, star of night,

Star with royal beauty bright,

Westward leading, still proceeding,

Guide us to thy perfect Light.



Glorious now behold Him arise,

King and God and Sacrifice.

Alleluia, alleluia!

Sounds through the earth and skies.



O, star of wonder, star of night,

Star with royal beauty bright,

Westward leading, still proceeding,

Guide us to thy perfect Light.



Jingle Bell Rock



Jingle bell, jingle bell,

Jingle bell rock,

Jingle bells swing

And jingle bells ring.

Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun.



Jingle bell, jingle bell,

Jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime

In jingle bell time

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air.



What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away.

Jingle bell time is a swell time,

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh.



Giddy-up jingle horse,

Pick up your feet,

Jingle around the clock.

Mix and a-mingle in the jingling feet —

That's the jingle bell,

That's the jingle bell,

That's the jingle bell rock.



The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)



Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,

Jack Frost nipping at your nose,

Yuletide carols being sung by a choir,

And folks dressed up like Eskimos,



Everybody knows

A turkey and some mistletoe

Help to make the season bright.

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow

Will find it hard to sleep tonight.



They know that Santa's on his way

He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh.

And every mother's child is gonna spy

To see if reindeer really know how to fly



And so, I'm offering this simple phrase

To kids from one to ninety-two:

Although it's been said

Many times, many ways —

Merry Christmas to you.



It Came Upon a Midnight Clear



It came upon the midnight clear,

That glorious song of old,

From angels bending near the earth

To touch their harps of gold:



"Peace on the earth, good will to men,

From heaven's all-gracious King."

The world in solemn stillness lay

To hear the angels sing.



Yet with the woes of sin and strife

The world has suffered long;

Beneath the heavenly strain have rolled

Two thousand years of wrong;



And man, at war with man, hears not

The tidings which they bring;

O hush the noise, ye men of strife,

And hear the angels sing!



For lo! the days are hastening on,

By prophets seen of old,

When with the ever-circling years

Shall come the time foretold,



When peace shall over all the earth

Its ancient splendors fling,

And the whole world give back the song

Which now the angels sing.



Frosty the Snowman



Frosty the snowman

Was a jolly happy soul,

With a corncob pipe and a button nose

And two eyes made out of coal.



Frosty the snowman

Is a fairy tale they say.

He was made of snow,

But the children know

How he came to life one day.



There must have been some magic in that

Old silk hat they found,

For when they placed it on his head

He began to dance around.



O, Frosty the snowman

Was alive as he could be,

And the children say

He could laugh and play

Just the same as you and me.



Thumpetty thump thump

thumpetty thump thump

Look at Frosty go

Thumpetty thump thump

thumpetty thump thump

Over the hills of snow



Frosty the snowman

Knew the sun was hot that day

So he said, "Let's run

And we'll have some fun

Now before I melt away."



Down to the village

With a broomstick in his hand

Running here and there,

All around the square,

Saying "Catch me if you can!"



He led them down

The streets of town

Right to the traffic cop.

And he only paused a moment when

He heard him holler "Stop!"



For Frosty the snow man

had to hurry on his way

But he waved goodbye

Saying "Don't you cry,

I'll be back again some day."



O Christmas Tree



O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree!

How are thy leaves so verdant!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How are thy leaves so verdant!



Not only in the summertime,

But even in winter is thy prime.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How are thy leaves so verdant!



O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!



Each bough doth hold its tiny light,

That makes each toy to sparkle bright.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy candles shine out brightly!