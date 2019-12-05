AH Christmas Tree Sale Raises Funds for Local Groups

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The 11th annual Christmas Tree Sale that raises funds for local groups and charities is underway at Veterans Park on First Ave.,opposite Borough Hall, with sales available seven days a week.

Sponsored by the Community Events Committee that raises funds for small projects and various groups in need within the borough, the sale is chaired by Kim Spatola with Bill Mount the Tree Lot Manager and the committee of volunteers who work each year to provide fresh healthy live trees while at the same time raising funds for specific local projects.

The Committee is a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization which previously raised the necessary funds to install the peanut stone Welcome to Atlantic Highlands sign prominent on Route 36 at First Avenue. Additionally, the Committee has raised more than $100,000 over the years for local projects. Current Commission Chair is Cindy Fligor.

Spatola said this year’s supply of trees includes premium Douglas, Balsam and Fraser Firs in shapes and sizes ranging from five feet tall to more than 12 foot. Prices range from $55 to $125. Because the sale is generally a sell-out, Spatola and the committee urge residents and visitors to shop early to ensure they can receive their primary selection. As an added feature, each tree sold is wrapped and gets a fresh cut, free of charge.

The Tree Lot is open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays while the inventory lasts.

In addition to the wide selection of trees, the Committee also has a large variety of wreaths for sale, ranging in diameter from 12 t o 24 inches, and is also offering a supply of roping for decorative purposes.

As in the past, First Cup on First Ave. has teamed with the Committee in order to raise funds for charities and will trade a receipt for a tree for a free cup of hot chocolate.