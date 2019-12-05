Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Whipping Up Cookie Challenge

TopCookie Competition Set for Feb. 6 in Asbury Park

FARMINGDALE, NJ – In celebration of National Cookie Day on Dec. 4, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore is excited to announce a cookie dessert competition among chefs in Monmouth and Ocean counties to raise support that will give girls in need access to Girl Scout leadership experiences.

“TopCookie: A Girl Scout Cookie Competition” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 6-9 p.m., at Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley and entertainment venue in Asbury Park.

The delicious fundraising event will feature desserts created by local chefs using iconic Girl Scout cookies, including Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Samoas, S’mores, Trefoils, Thin Mints, and a new flavor that will be introduced at the start of Girl Scout Cookie season in January.

“Girl Scouts get their first taste of entrepreneurship from the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Eileen M. Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. “We are pleased to introduce a fun way to highlight this signature program, which has become the largest girl-led business in the world and make it possible to raise funds so more local girls can benefit from Girl Scout activities.”

Guests and celebrity judges will sample the tasty desserts and cast their vote for their favorite concoction, while the community will also be invited to weigh-in on their favorite participating restaurant by purchasing votes.

Restaurants vying for the People’s Choice Award and TopCookie title include:

> McLoone’s Restaurants, multiple locations in Monmouth County and beyond

> Nicholas Creamery, Atlantic Highlands and Fair Haven

> Ocean County Center for Culinary Arts Training, Cuisine on the Green at Atlantis, Little Egg Harbor

> Ohana Grille, Lavallette

> Talula’s, Asbury Park

Popular restauranteurs and philanthropists Steve Bidgood, owner of Salt Creek Grille in Rumson, and Tim McLoone of McLoone’s Restaurants, will be emcees at the cookie competition. Celebrity judges include: world-renowned Chef David Burke of DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke in Sea Bright; Patty Caneda, owner of the Cuban- fusion restaurant Caneda’s White Rooster in Toms River; Jeremy Grunin, of the Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation; Tom Hayes, director of Consumer and Community Relations at New Jersey Natural Gas; and Carol Stillwell, chief executive officer of Stillwell-Hansen, Inc.

Tickets for the benefit are $75 and include tastings of dessert entries, light dinner fare and bowling. A cash bar will be available.

For event information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit gsfun.org/topcookie, call (800) 785-2090 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore serves more than 10,000 girls ages 5-18 in Monmouth and Ocean counties, providing a time-tested leadership experience that inspires and motivates them to take action for themselves and their communities. For over 107 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls become women of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For information on how to join, volunteer, partner, or donate, visit gsfun.org or call (800) 785-2090.