The Curchin Group Raises $18,500 for Two Local Charities at the 14th Annual Indoor Mini Gold Tournament

RED BANK, N.J. – The Curchin Group, LLC, a mid-sized, full-service accounting firm based in Red Bank, N.J., hosted its 14th Annual Curchin Open Miniature Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This year $18,500 will be awarded to the two chosen charities.

The tournament took place inside Curchin’s Red Bank office, transformed into a 9-hole, fun-filled miniature golf course for experienced golfers and beginners alike. Clients, sponsors, and friends played a round of miniature golf on a newly designed course while networking.

Each year, all proceeds from the Curchin Open are donated to two locally-based non-profit organizations. Since its inception in 2005, the Curchin Open has raised more than $213,000. This year’s recipients were HOPE Sheds Light, which offers support to families and people seeking long-term recovery from addiction, and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM), which is dedicated to empowering Monmouth County kids and teens to reach their full potential through education, skill-building, arts programs and more.

“The Curchin Open has seen tremendous turnout over the past 14 years and are proud to continue the tradition again this year,” said Curchin Group partner Peter Pfister. “We are very thankful for our sponsors and attendees who made this event such a success.”

For more information about the 14th Annual Curchin Open, please contact Peter Pfister at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 732-747-0500, or visit https://www.curchin.com/curchin-open/.

About The Curchin Group:

Since 1955, The Curchin Group, LLC, a certified public accounting firm based in Red Bank, NJ, has been providing in-depth accounting, advisory, valuation and tax expertise to small and mid-sized businesses, family enterprises, credit unions, homeowners associations, construction companies, professional service firms and non-profits. The firm is dedicated to sustaining long-term client relationships and to making a difference through local volunteer projects and community service. Learn more at www.curchin.com.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM, the Club)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM, the Club) is a non-profit youth development organization whose mission is to empower all young people­—especially those who need us most—to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. In a world where youth face tremendous obstacles and a variety of risks every day, BGCM provides a structured environment, acceptance, compassion, safety, and solutions to grow and thrive, because every child deserves a great future. Through education, technology skill–building, daycare, nutritional and athletic programs, and the arts, the Club has been providing vital services to Monmouth County children and their families since our incorporation in 1938.

For more information about this organization, visit bgcmonmouth.org.

About HOPE Sheds Light

HSL’s, its leaders, and volunteer members have a singular goal: enhancing the quantity and quality of support available to families and people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from addiction. Our mission is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery.

For more information about this organization, visit hopeshedslight.org.