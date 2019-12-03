County to Offer Influenza Vaccine at Clinic Dec. 9

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) will continue its efforts to help County residents avoid the flu by offering a flu vaccination clinic, which will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9. at 50 East Main Street in Freehold, by appointment only.

Monmouth County residents who have Medicare Part B will have no charge for the flu shot with proof of their Medicare card. All other residents who do not have Medicare will have a charge of $25 for the vaccination.

“The holidays are here and it is also the start of the peak flu season,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to MCHD. “Residents should be mindful that it is not too late to get a flu shot during this time of year. The Monmouth County Health Department will host the flu vaccination clinic to encourage residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the flu.”

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Symptoms can include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue or a stuffy nose. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises that not everyone with the flu will have a fever. The CDC expresses that the flu is more than a bad cold and can result in serious health complications like pneumonia, bacterial infection or hospitalization.

The Monmouth County Health Department provides public health services for residents of the following towns: Aberdeen, Allentown, Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Englishtown, Eatontown, Farmingdale, Hazlet, Holmdel, Howell, Keansburg, Keyport, Lake Como, Manasquan, Marlboro, Matawan, Millstone, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Grove, Oceanport, Roosevelt, Shrewsbury Township and Union Beach.

For more information or to make an appointment, call MCHD at 732-431-7456, ext. 8580 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.