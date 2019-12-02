New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wreaths Across America Ceremony

HOLMDEL, New Jersey, December 2, 2019: On December 11, join the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation (NJVVMF) and Wreaths Across America for a special ceremony to honor military veterans. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at 1,600+ locations, including a stop at New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial leading up to National Wreaths Across America Day on December 14.

With the help of over 100 volunteers, Wreaths Across America’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, over a mile long. The convey of trucks, motorcycles and cars stop at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities along the way to remind people of the importance of supporting our veterans.

The wreath laying ceremony is one way the community is able to show veterans and their families that their service and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Over 366 wreaths will be placed at NJVVMF during the ceremony, including one for every panel of the memorial, each representing a day of the year; New Jersey veterans are listed by date of casualty during the Vietnam War.

The NJVVMF will host a ceremony that will include stunning renditions of God Bless America and Amazing Grace performed by U.S. Army Six String Soldiers and Assembly, the presentation of wreaths to Gold Star Families, a short play performed by the students of Oak Hill Academy, a proclamation by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and remarks by various dignitaries.

Many local businesses have donated goods and services to help make this event a success, including: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Joe Leone’s, Mueller’s Bakery, the Salvation Army and many more. With their help, the convoy is able to stop at the adjacent Vietnam Era Museum, enjoy lunch, and walk through the museum.

Admission to the Vietnam Era Museum, the only museum of its kind in the country, will be free to the public during the ceremony and is open until 4 p.m.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS’ MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

Since 1995, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial has provided a place to remember and honor the 1,563 New Jerseyans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. Each year the Foundation welcomes thousands of visitors and guests to dozens of ceremonies, educational and outreach programs. The adjacent Vietnam Era Museum is the only museum of its kind in the country.

The Vietnam Era Museum is the first and only educational center and museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the Museum is devoted solely to gaining an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America.