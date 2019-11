Tower Hill Elves Prepared for Lunch Break Toy Drive Distribution

RED BANK, NJ - Lunch Break's generous donors once again provided hundreds of toys to be distributed among families at the annual Holiday Toy Drive beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14th, 2019 at Tower Hill Church in Red Bank.

We thank our generous Lunch Break donors, Tower Hill Church and the many volunteer "elves" for helping to make the holidays a bit brighter for our children and their families.