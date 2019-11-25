Family-Friendly Activities at Monmouth County Parks in December

PHOTO – Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. Enjoy The Sounds of Christmas at Historic Longstreet Farm on Sunday, December 8 from 1-3 p.m.

LINCROFT– From Open Ceramics to Winter Beach Walks, the Monmouth County Park System has planned a December to remember with fun, family-friendly, drop-in programs. Here’s what’s planned:

Open Ceramics

Sunday, December 1 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Choose from a large selection of bisque fired pottery pieces to glaze and make your own. Children age 12 and under are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $6 per hour plus price of bisque ware; cash or check only. Pieces will be fired in about a week.

Wondrous Winter Walk

Wednesday, December 4 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Wednesday, December 18 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Toss on your winter gear and tag along with a Park System Naturalist as you explore nature in the wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Please note that sturdy footwear recommended; trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Thursday, December 5 at 9 a.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan - Meet at the Activity Center.

Thursday, December 19 at 9 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Marlu Lake parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. We’ll meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy this walk. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. We will go even with light rain or snow, so please come dressed for the weather. FREE!

Local Nature Lecture Series: Seals of the Jersey Shore

Thursday, December 5 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Learn about the different seal species that call the Jersey Shore home during the winter. FREE!

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what's cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Annual Student & Instructor Exhibit & Sale

Saturday & Sunday, December 7 & 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Kick off your holiday shopping or find that perfect piece for your home during this event featuring original artwork of our students and instructors. Admission and parking are free.

Stockings Hung with Care

Saturday & Sunday, December 7 & 8 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Decorate and “sew” a paper stocking to take home while learning about long held holiday traditions. Open to ages 5 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

The Sounds of Christmas

Sunday, December 8 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. FREE!

Winter Beach Walk

Wednesday, December 11 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Take a guided walk with a Park System Naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Make sure you dress in warm clothing and bring along something to carry shells. FREE!

Roving Naturalist

Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

Shark River Park, Wall - Meet in the main parking lot.

Join our Roving Naturalist for a leisurely walk and discuss seasonal points of interest, search for signs of wildlife, and identify a bird or two. This is a 1.5-2 hour program, but feel free to join in or drop out at any point. Dress for the weather as light rain and snow are not deterrents. FREE!

Christmas Sing-Along

Saturday, December 14 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Visit with Rich Marzec as he plays the accordion for an old-fashioned sing-along. FREE!

Visit with Santa

Saturday & Sunday, December 21 & 22 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Enjoy an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas at the farm. Children can visit with Santa, take a walk to the farmhouse, and have a cup of cider. Be sure to bring your camera. FREE!

Clear the House Stroll

Tuesday, December 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown



Clear the house by sending family and guests on a stroll with a Park System Naturalist. The stroll ends at the Horticultural Center with a cup of hot chocolate. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.